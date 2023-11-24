The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is penetrating every area of ​​our lives, and is also the subject of studies and research for weather forecasts. The GraphCast system, an artificial intelligence model from Google DeepMind, for example, has been “trained” to predict the weather. Its results, as emerged from a recent study, they appear to be stunning as the forecasts coming out of this system consistently outperform those output by government models used around the world, and all this in a fraction of the time. The results of the study have in fact shown that the accuracy of AI forecasts surpasses even one of the best and most sophisticated models ever, the European one. But there are also some critical issues linked to AI systems for weather forecasting.

Weather forecast with AI, between opportunities and critical issues

I traditional models (such as those operated by the ECMWF or NOAA) perform a series of complex mathematical operations based on observed data with respect to all meteorological variables such as pressure, temperature, wind and humidity. All this happens along a three-dimensional grid of the atmosphere, and across the entire globe. To carry out these complex calculations they need considerable computing power, and therefore high-performance supercomputers.

Artificial intelligence models, on the other hand, are trained to recognize patterns of atmospheric behavior based on historical data, and after observing current data, they provide weather forecasts based on what they have learned. These are less computationally demanding functions, and can be completed in minutes or even seconds.

This system, despite the good premises, to date also presents some critical issues. To understand them potential and limits we asked for an opinion from Raffaele Salernometeorologist, head of research and development and CEO of Meteo Expert.

“As in all articles published in scientific journals, the positive elements are obviously highlighted more. It certainly is interesting. In the study, this system called GraphCast demonstrated, according to the authors, superior performance compared to the world-leading conventional system operated by the ECMWF. In a comprehensive evaluation, the authors show how GraphCast outperformed HRES, the Central European deterministic forecasting model, in 90% of 1,380 parameters, including temperature, pressure, wind speed and direction, and humidity at various atmospheric levels. And all this very quickly. It certainly is an interesting advance. Everything nice, Revolution? Unfortunately this is not exactly the case.

What the authors do not say explicitly (giving maximum faith to the results they show, they will have to be subject to verification) is that the system has important limitations. It does not outperform conventional models in all scenarios, as for example happened with the sudden intensification ofHurricane Otis, which hit Acapulco with minimal warning on October 25. Furthermore, due to technological limitations, global artificial intelligence models they cannot create such detailed or granular forecasts like traditional ones, which are instead ideal for examining small-scale phenomena.

They have “transparency” problems since meteorologists cannot yet look inside the “black box” of the AI ​​model and see exactly why it makes the predictions it does and perhaps understand whether it is talking nonsense.

One of the main limitations lies in the way uncertainty is handled. The deterministic predictions of the AI ​​were compared with those of the HRES. The ensemble forecasting system, however, and the authors of the article recognize this, is particularly important for quantifying the probability of events and the forecast skill decreases as the forecast time goes on.

The non-linearity of meteorological dynamics means, as is known, that there is a growing uncertainty about longer timescales, which is not captured by a single deterministic prediction. The Ensemble solves this problem by generating multiple predictions, which are close to a predictive distribution over future time. The drawback is that generating multiple predictions is computationally expensive.

GraphCast or similar systems might also spatially “blur” their predictions in the presence of uncertainty, presence that increases with the increase in resolution, which could make them fail miserably, for example, in all applications where it is important to know the probabilities of the tail, or the joint one, of the events. We will see whether we can build probabilistic forecasts that model uncertainty more explicitly, along the lines of ensemble forecasts, in systems like GraphCast.

I would also like to clarify that Machine learning processes have been used in meteorology for a long timehere the novelty lies in the performance obtained in some cases. We at Meteo Expert have been using ML and neural networks as a complement to model-related techniques for years now., in particular to those of ensembles, including network ensembles. These techniques are used a monte to reduce the dimensionality of ensemble simulations, for a complex issue linked to the representativeness of the set of simulations in relation to all the possible conditions that can be determined by an initial condition and its perturbations. The technique allows to reduce the number of simulations without significantly losing the representativeness of the distribution.

The other usage we apply is downstream, for downscaling processes which, indeed, can benefit from the use of ML and NN. Of course, everything can be improved and we must continue to work and create, but we are confident that we are still at the forefront even without having remotely the means of the web giants, thanks to our intelligence and “creative” innovation capabilities; it might seem like a pleonasm but in reality innovation and creativity can also be disjoint wholes.

Finally, these systems they are essentially large statistical models with enormous degrees of freedom, in which we found “intelligent” ways to still fit them to historical data despite the large number of these degrees of freedom. The fact that sufficiently complex statistical models can provide good results without solving fluid dynamics equations should not be a surprise. What statistical models tend to perform poorly in, however, is predicting events in the queue. In truth the same is true for fluid dynamic models, they also adapt to historical data. However, fluid dynamics models can have a more realistic basis for how to determine an event on queues, whereas a statistical model could potentially make up almost anything if it goes too far beyond the experience of its learning set.