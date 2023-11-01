According to new information, the second season of the acclaimed Star Wars series could already be underway.

Rosario Dawson plays the protagonist of the series.

Ahsoka was the new Disney+ series based on the Star Wars franchise that He has managed to make millions of people fall in love. Since its premiere it has met the expectations of the viewers and it has not only been thanks to its story, but the incredible performances of Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu and Hayden Christensen among others has made it People are already looking forward to a second season. And yes, they could already be working on it.

For now This is not official information, so we will have to take this with a grain of salt and wait for the company itself to say something about it. However, the source comes from someone who has already made a name for himself in the world of filtering things and getting things right, so everything you are going to read below could have quite a bit of weight. So pay attention because the second season of Ahsoka could have already begun.

They are already working on the second season of Ahsoka

The information comes from the Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello. As we say, it is not an official source, but He has earned some credits after being right on many other occasions. As we have told you, we have to wait for Lucasfilm or Disney to offer new news on the matter, but it would not be strange if the company has already given the green light to the continuation of Ahsoka’s story. The reception has been impressive and viewers want more.

Ahsoka Season 2 is a go pic.twitter.com/t1ARUTbGvy — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

As you have seen, the description of the tweet is short, but intense. The user simply confirms that it is “up and running”, so that’s great news. However, it is not possible to know how the actors’ strike will affect its recording, for the moment it is still active and although it seems to be close to coming to an end, there are still some things to polish so that everyone is happy. We will be attentive to new information that may come from official sources.

Ahsoka came to Disney+ to tell the return of Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn to the Star Wars universe. The chapters have been very careful and of course, every detail and connection that the followers of this wide universe found made their love for the series grow even more. Especially if we talk about the appearance of Anakin Skywalker to give Ahsoka one last lesson, perhaps the most important of her training.

