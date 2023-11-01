We have new information about Ahsoka that anticipates a second season of the Disney Plus Star Wars series.

The Force is on Star Wars fans’ side again, as Ahsoka season 2 rumors begin to spread. Although Lucasfilm has yet to make an official announcement, it appears the acclaimed series is set to continue its exciting journey. Most intriguingly, however, production is moving from Los Angeles to London.

The Ahsoka series has been a delight for Star Wars fans, especially those who previously enjoyed Rebels. After eight exciting episodes, we saw the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger to the main Galaxy, and the protagonist finally put her past behind her after an emotional encounter with Anakin Skywalker in the mysterious World Between Worlds. Not forgetting that Sabine Wren, for her part, has embraced her Jedi destiny.

What awaits the second season?

Despite many crucial events, season 1 came to an end with many unknowns to be resolved. Ahsoka and Sabine are trapped on Peridea, while Thrawn and the Great Mothers continue their mysterious plan. Without a doubt, a second season has become an urgent need.

Fortunately, MTTSH has revealed that Lucasfilm has greenlit Ahsoka season 2. Although there has been no official confirmation, the recent ending of the WGA writers’ strike could have allowed Dave Filoni to resume his work on the series, even before he embarks on his next Star Wars film.

Disney Plus

Interestingly, production on Ahsoka will move to Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, home of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The series was originally filmed in Los Angeles, where The Mandalorian is also based. This location change could be a sign that the series is about to grow in scale and that there could be some surprises related to future big screen projects from Dave Filoni.

Let’s hope they reveal more details to us soon. While we can watch the first season on Disney Plus with this link.