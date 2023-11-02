With its lights and shadows, Ahsoka has been one of the great events of the year for Star Wars fans. The series of Dave Filoni follows his prodigal daughter, Ahsoka Tano, beyond her adventures in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

As usually happens in any production where Dave Filoni is involved, fan service is a constant, something that Star Wars fans naturally like, although sometimes it brings with it some of those things that squeak.

In the case of Ahsoka, Filoni recovered one of the old Star Wars customs: generating hype with a character to, in the end, underuse him or give him a somewhat “meh” death.

We are referring, of course, to Moroccothat inquisitor who accompanied Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) y Shin Heart (Ivanna Sakhno).

Star Wars fan theories made all kinds of speculations to guess who was hiding under that helmet:Barriss Offee? ¿Ezra Bridger (hadn’t appeared yet)? There were those who even bet on a resurrected Senior Jarrus. Stranger things have been seen in the saga.

In the fourth episode of Ahsoka, the cake was revealed: the answer to Marrok’s identity is “forget about him because he dies without showing his face.” All those shots showing him imposing, his fight with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in episode 2, and so on, fall into borage water when the character disintegrates into a bad cloud of smoke. Doesn’t it sound familiar to you?

The old Star Wars custom

The first thing that comes to mind when something like this happens is Boba Fett. Yes, the character has enjoyed development in Legends, the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, and, in the new canon, in his own series, The Book of Boba Fett, and some in The Mandalorian.

However, the original Star Wars trilogy made him seem like a formidable adversary, only to give him the most surreal undeath, and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has quite a few.

The prequel trilogy had its own Boba Fett case, and it’s called Darth Maul. Still, Ray Park had time to pose a decent challenge to Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Then, in the sequel trilogy, we have a double: the Captain Phasma and Supreme Leader Snoke. Both characters seem terrifying, fearsome and look like they would eat any rival, but it turns out that they are like that NPC that you accidentally kill when you go down a hallway.

Ahsoka repeats cliché with Marrok, who may be developed in a comic or novel to please the fans she gained during those four episodes before becoming a member of this illustrious club of Star Wars characters.