The viewing minutes of the new season of Loki have not been as high as those received by the first season of the series on Disney Plus, and it is also surpassed by other productions.

The second season of Loki landed on Disney Plus last Friday, October 6, with good ratings when compared to other recent MCU premieres such as Secret Invasion.

But these figures are far behind if we look at the numbers that the series obtained in its first seasonin other productions available on Disney Plus, or in recent premieres of other streaming platforms.

The new season Loki accumulated 446 million minutes of viewing time during its first three days, which is approximately a 40 percent drop regarding the first seasonwhich he managed to achieve 731 million of minutes of viewing.

Loki season 2 does not succeed in streaming

The key to success y Grey’s Anatomyboth available on Netflix, are the series that lead the ranking of the most viewed on streaming platforms At a general level, a list with ten series and movies among which Loki It is not found because it does not reach the rest in number of views.

The least successful production on that list is the children’s series Cocomelon ¡To sing! of Netflixwhich has 597 million minutes of viewing time.

Where it does manage to sneak in is in the list of original series, in sixth position, being surpassed by Love It is Netflix’s blind – with 821 million minutes -, Ahsoka y Only murders in the building of Disney Plus –with 575 and 563 million respectively-, and Beckham y A place to dream from Netflix –with 519 and 485 million-.

The last episode of the second season Loki will premiere on Disney Plus in the early hours of next Friday November 10offering the outcome of this new batch of episodes that once again has a total of 6 chapters.