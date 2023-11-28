Just when Ömer believed that Şevval and Yasmin were finally going to pay for what they did to his grandmother, everything has taken an unexpected turn. The two have lied in front of the police and Ahmet has protected them. Young Eren can’t believe it!

Ahmet justifies himself by saying that he did it for his children since he could not allow his children to be left without a mother if Şevval went to prison. Furthermore, he is very disappointed in Yasmin and tells her that he is ashamed for having considered her her sister.

Ahmet has decided to protect his family, but he does not plan to forgive his wife. Mr. Yilmaz tells Şevval that he has made a decision: “I want a divorce,” he tells her and asks her to leave his house, but it seems that she is not going to make things easy for him… How far is she willing to go? reach out to prevent your marriage from breaking up?

–