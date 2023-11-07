Sarp’s accident, in which he almost lost his life, has made Ahmet reflect on his relationship with Ömer. The businessman believes that young Eren is to blame for the accident and has come to the conclusion that if he has to choose… he chooses Sarp!

Furthermore, Şevval has threatened to leave home with his children if he does not put distance between him and Ayise’s brother.

Pressured by his family, Ahmet makes a drastic decision: “I am not going to recognize Ömer as my son,” while tearing up the papers that were going to make young Eren part of the Yilmaz.

Şevval and Sarp cannot hide their happiness at Ahmet’s decision, something that is not shared by Yasmin who believes that Ömer was not to blame for what happened.

For his part, Ahmet is aware that he has broken Ömer’s heart, but for the moment he seems to remain firm in his decision. Will he realize that he is making a big mistake?