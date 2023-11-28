loading…

TEL AVIV – Ahed Tamimi (22), a Palestinian activist girl who is famous for daring to slap a soldier Israel entered the list of prisoners to be released.

He will be free if the hostage and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas is extended by two more days.

Quoting the Jerusalem Post, Tuesday (28/11/2023), Tamimi’s name was among 50 Palestinian prisoners listed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office as candidates for release.

This activist became famous after being arrested by Israeli forces on December 19 2017, a few days after his video with his cousin; Nour Tamimi, slapped and kicked two Israeli soldiers who refused to leave their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, West Bank.

He was then released on July 29 2018, after serving his full prison sentence, namely 8 months in prison.

This courage has made Tamimi a symbol of resistance among young Palestinians and pro-Palestinian activists in various countries.

He was used to being in and out of Israeli prison because of his resistance to the occupying forces.

Most recently, he was arrested earlier this month on charges of inciting violence and calling for terrorist acts.

The accusation refers to his social media posts.

“We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin—we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke,” Tamimi wrote on social media.

Tamimi has a long history of conflict with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy and civil rights group, called on United States (US) President Joe Biden to pressure the Israeli government to release Tamimi shortly after her arrest earlier this month.

“The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the Biden administration to demand that the Israeli government release Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi and end the settler-backed government’s ethnic cleansing in the West Bank ( Israel),” wrote CAIR in its press release.

