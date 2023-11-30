loading…

Palestinian female activist, Ahed Tamimi, was released from Israeli prison along with 29 other prisoners. Photo/The New Arab

TEL AVIV – Prison authorities Israel said as many as 30 prisoners Palestine released on Wednesday evening local time. This was part of the final exchanges under the agreement to extend the ceasefire agreement which is due to expire within hours.

“In the evening, 30 male and female security detainees were released from a number of prison facilities,” Israeli prison authorities said in a statement as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Among those released was Ahed Tamimi, a 22-year-old female activist who has become a prominent figure for Palestinians opposing the Israeli occupation.

He was detained over an Instagram post that Israeli sources said called for the massacre of Israelis and referred to Hitler. However, this accusation was denied by his family.

Her mother, Narimane, whose husband was also detained, said Ahed couldn’t even open a social media account.

The overnight release, which came after the sixth wave of hostage releases from Gaza, brought the number of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the ceasefire deal to 210.

Hamas and other militants in Gaza have released 70 Israelis under the agreement, along with nearly 30 hostages of other nationalities outside the ceasefire framework.

The freed hostages and prisoners were greeted with celebrations by friends and family, but clashes have occurred for several nights between Palestinians and Israeli security forces outside Ofer Prison.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered its sixth day on Wednesday local time after additional hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and mediators pushed for a more “sustainable” truce.