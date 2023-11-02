loading…

Hezbollah is increasingly intensively attacking various positions in Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel reports more gunfire along its northern border with Lebanon. The Israeli military said there had been “a number of launches” recently from Lebanon.

This occurred in the midst of preparations for Hezbollah to officially declare war against Israel.

In response, the Israeli military said it struck “a series of Hezbollah fighter targets in Lebanon”.

Al Jazeera reported that a missile from Lebanon impacted Kiryat Shmona, a city in northern Israel.

Israel’s army radio also said in a social media post that Kiryat Shmona took a direct hit, alongside images showing a fire near a parked car. It said no fatalities had been reported.

Although clashes have continued across the border since the start of the war, attacks have increased since last week.

Hashem noted that fighting on the border appeared to be heating up before Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered his first speech since the war began.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had used two drones filled with explosives to attack Israeli army command positions at the disputed Shebaa Farms.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said the drones contained “large quantities of explosives” and had hit their targets.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

The attack marked the latest exchange of fire between Iran-backed groups and Israel since the start of the war on October 7.

