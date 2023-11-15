Suara.com – The Coldplay band fronted by Chris Martin et al will hold a concert in Jakarta on Wednesday (15/11/2023). The Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) Senayan, Jakarta, which is the location for the British band’s concert, is starting to be filled with potential spectators this afternoon.

Even though the doors will only open at 17.00 WIB, they have been arriving since 12.00 WIB.

One of them is Jordan (19). This student from Bandung deliberately arrived early to watch Chris Martin Cs’ performance, because he was afraid of being stuck in Jakarta’s traffic jams.

“I’m just afraid of traffic jams, I’m afraid it will be difficult to park later,” said Jordan, in the Senayan area, Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Jordan was not alone in watching Coldplay’s concert. He came with three friends who were still on the same campus as him.

Jordan and his three friends were willing to come early to the Coldplay concert at SUGBK. (Suara.com/Faqih)

Jordan also talked about how he got tickets to the band Coldplay. The four of them must be willing to compete with thousands of other people.

Luckily at that time, two of his friends won the war. So now they can watch Coldplay from seats in category 4.

“I got it from category 4, coincidentally it was two of my friends who got it. One person can get two tickets, so there are four of us,” he said.

Jordan’s friend, Fahrul (19) said, to be able to win the war, he must refresh the sales website as often as possible. Even for a split second, he had to be diligent in doing it.

“You have to be diligent in refreshing. Then luck is a factor as well as a supported device and internet network,” he explained.

Meanwhile, another potential audience member, Sabella (23), said he was willing to come early so he could feel Coldplay’s lonser vibes.

External view of the Coldplay concert location at SUGBK, Jakarta. (Suara.com/Faqih)

This student from Yogyakarta arrived in Jakarta last night, and at 12.00 this afternoon, was already in the GBK area.

“Deliberately come early to get the vibe,” said Sabella.

Sabella came with a colleague. However, unlike Jordan Cs, Sabella got the ticket from a consignment service (jastip).

Of course, this made Sabella have to dig deeper into her pockets to get category 6 tickets to the Coldplay concert.

“I got category 6 through jastip. There’s definitely more money,” concluded Sabella.