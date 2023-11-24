loading…

The Israeli military bombed the Indonesian Hospital facility in Gaza ahead of the ceasefire with Hamas. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – The team Israel bombed Indonesian Hospital (RS) facilities in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday night or ahead of the ceasefire agreed with Hamas.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said the Zionist military bombing targeted the hospital’s electricity generator.

“The hospital was the target of heavy shelling targeting electricity generators and most of the building,” said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a brief statement, reported by Anadolu, Friday (24/11/2023).

“The lives of 200 patients and medical staff were threatened amid the attacks,” al-Qudra continued.

The Israeli military has not commented on the attack on the Indonesian Hospital ahead of the ceasefire.

The temporary ceasefire in Gaza, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, took effect at 07.00 am local time on Friday.

The war in Gaza began last October 7 after Hamas launched a major attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage.

Since then, the Israeli military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop and launched a ground war against Hamas.

Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza have killed more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women. This figure was announced by the health authorities in Gaza.

Since launching the land war, 69 Israeli soldiers have died. That brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to 391.

(but)