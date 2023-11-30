Suara.com – Ahead of its launch, the FCC certification of the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup was leaked.

From the FCC certification platform, models are listed that will be launched in early 2024.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models are listed and indicate several features that will be included.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is just around the corner, marked by the Galaxy S24 Ultra recently spotted on NBTC, while the Galaxy S24+ appeared on BIS.

Now, the entire Galaxy S24 range appears in the FCC database, as reported by the Gizmochina page, Friday (1/12/2023).

Looking at the online listings, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra appear to carry the model numbers SM-S921U, SM-S926U, and SM-S928U.

FCC certification of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. (Gizmochinna)

Notably, the Galaxy S24+ model is listed on the FCC as being tested with a charger (EP-TA800), which supports 25W fast charging.

Furthermore, the certification also reveals support for UWB connectivity, NFC and 5G networks.

The dimensions of the Galaxy S24+ variant were also revealed with dimensions of 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm.

Based on what is known so far, the Galaxy S24 lineup will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The flagship series from Samsung is expected to feature 8GB RAM, a maximum of 12GB for the top model.

For information, the Galaxy S24 series will be announced on January 17 2024.

Let’s wait for various interesting information ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.