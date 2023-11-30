Agreement, the Antitrust stops the transfer of current accounts to Isybank

The Competition and Market Authority has adopted a precautionary measure against Intesa Sanpaolo and Isybank to prevent account holders who do not provide their express consent from switching to the digital bank. This operation has currently involved approximately 300 thousand customers out of a total of 2.4 million that Intesa Sanpaolo intends to transfer to Isybank. There were over 5,000 consumers (of which more than 3,000 after the start of the investigation) who requested the intervention of the Authority, according to which the transfer was envisaged in ways that did not comply with the provisions of the Consumer Code.

In fact – we read in one note from the Authority – as a result of the transfer, the account holders concerned would no longer be able to access the branch or internet banking via personal computers and would have to carry out banking operations only via the App. Furthermore, the new current accounts provide for different economic conditions and the loss of services previously available (for example: virtual cards to make secure online purchases, bank cheques, access to mortgage contracts).

Such essential changes to previously stipulated contracts were unilaterally imposed without requiring the customers’ prior consent to the transfer. Furthermore, the communications relating to the transition to Isybank were sent to customers in the archive section of the Intesa Sanpaolo App without adopting measures that encouraged their reading (for example, push notifications and pop-ups) and did not suggest that in this way customers might have objected to the move. Finally, the communications relating to the economic conditions envisaged by the new current account and the services no longer included had not been adequately indicated.

Therefore, the Authority has provided that the two banks, following clear and exhaustive information on the characteristics of the new Isybank account, assign account holders a suitable deadline to provide their express consent to the transfer. In this way, those who declare themselves against it will have the right to maintain their previous current account under the same conditions. Within 10 days Intesa Sanpaolo and Isybank will have to communicate to the Authority the measures adopted to comply with the precautionary measure.

