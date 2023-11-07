Final talks took place between 3 and 4 November to agree on a proposal for the new one International Fund for the so-called Loss and Damagewhich was announced during the last United Nations Climate Conference, COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh as a tool for repair the losses and damage caused by the climate crisis in the most vulnerable countries.

The summit of recent days, hosted by Abu Dhabi, was carried out by a United Nations committee composed of 24 members and responsible for designing the Fund. After almost a year of discussions, the time was now tight: the works of the meeting will begin on November 30th COP28hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, and the Loss and Damage is considered among the most important and thorny issues that will need to be addressed at this year’s climate negotiations.

According to the agreement announced on Saturday, the Fund intended to repair the climate damage will be administered initially by World Bank and will draw from various funding sources, including large developing countries, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. No firm target has been set for how much money the fund will distributebut the countries most affected by the climate crisis are estimated to need hundreds of thousands of dollars within a few years.

The project will have to be formally adopted at COP28, but the fact that an agreement has been reached makes it much more likely that this will happen and that it will finally be addressed a difficult and painful question, which has dragged on for over thirty years without concrete answers. As Barbados’ climate envoy, Avinash Persaud, pointed out, this is the first time that a international instrument aimed explicitly, and exclusively, at provide non-repayable financing for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement after extreme weather events or slow climate changes.

However, the fear of many is that this tool is made less effective by heavy weights compromises which were imposed by the richer nations during the negotiation.

The Loss and Damage Fund risks being weakened by compromises imposed by rich countries

The most critical and important points are three:

the controversial role of World Bank, which will have to “temporarily” host the Fund; the terms of the agreement, which do not identify a cipher minima to be allocated and do not indicate clearly and unequivocally who and how will have to finance the Fund; the failure to mention the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the absence of a language based on human rights.

As regards the management of the Fund, in particular, it has caused much tension US proposal to involve the World Bank, against the requests of developing countries who consider an independent body more suitable. The main fear is that this management, although on paper it should only be temporary, will turn into a permanent solution and that it could undermine the ability of the Fund to satisfy the needs and priorities of the communities most affected by the climate crisis, favoring the interests of the countries richer. Among the main critical issues highlighted by those who oppose the World Bank’s choice is its business model, which is based on granting of loans while the most vulnerable countries are in great need of non-repayable financing. Furthermore, the role of this institution in combating the climate crisis is perplexing, given that it is currently still investing billions of dollars projects related to fossil fuels.

The other major critical issue concerns the terms used in the text that was approved, which they do not establish a minimum size From the bottom, they do not oblige the more developed countries to contribute and they do not explicitly mention either the responsibility history of nations, nor the centrality of human rights.

«Developed countries must contribute in line with their historical responsibility», commented the organization CAN Europe (Climate Action Network), which considers “incredibly disappointing” the outcome of the negotiations. «Rich countries turn their backs on vulnerable communities», accused Harjeet Singh, head of global strategy at CAN International.

In the next few weeks the text will be published COP28 in Dubai: here it will be submitted to the delegations of nearly 200 governments and, if all goes according to plan, it will receive final approval to officially kick off the establishment of the International Fund for Loss and Damage.