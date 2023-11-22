Edi Rama Giorgia Meloni Francesco Becchetti

Agon Channel, former publisher, seizes the Government for 135 million: “Italy has not protected a fellow citizen from the violation of human rights in Albania”

The entrepreneur Francesco Becchetti – former editor of the Italian-Albanian TV platform Agon – has notified the Presidency of the Council and all the Ministries of the Italian Government of an act of seizure of 135 million euros, i.e. the funds promised to Edi Rama. The reason? The entrepreneur claims the right to that money on the basis of the award ARB 15/28 of 24 April 2019 by the ICSID Tribunal of the World Bank which cordered Albania to compensate for the damages suffered, precisely because of Agon, in the amount of approximately 135 million euros.



Through his lawyers, reports the newspaper La Stampa, Becchetti has requested the seizure of all the sums “up to the amount of approximately 135 million euros”, which the government has undertaken to pay to Albania on the basis of the protocol of 6 November 2023. This is a complex judicial affair, which began when Becchetti founded the Italian broadcaster in 2013 (the epilogue in 2016) with broadcasts produced entirely in Albania, and a few months after the start, in June 2015, the Albanian prosecutor’s office issued a arrest warrant against him accusing him of money laundering and false documentation.

“The award”, says Becchetti, “is definitive, binding, executive and has the same effectiveness as a definitive sentence rendered within the State. Nonetheless, for four years now, the Rama government has refused to comply with the provisions of the ruling of the ICSID Tribunal of the World Bank, established by the Washington Convention of 1965”. In 2019 the International Arbitration Court held Albania responsible for the illegitimate expropriation of Agonset in violation of the bilateral investment agreement between Italy and Albania and sentenced Tirana to compensate Becchetti and other subjects with over 120 million in damages, costs and interest accrued. According to the former publisher’s lawyers, the court would have “ascertained with the effectiveness of res judicata that Edi Rama and his government structures carried out a political campaign with abuse of police powers, inventing unfounded crimes against Becchetti, and has also ascertained a series of facts which imply the commission of criminal crimes, to date still unpunished, such as, in particular: criminal association, illegitimate competition with violence or threat, coercion through threat, abuse of office, carrying out arbitrary acts, false expertise”.

But why is Becchetti entitled to ask Italy for the 135 million?

“The Italian Government has unjustifiably refused to take any action to protect Becchetti in the dutiful exercise of diplomatic protection referred to in the art. 27.1 of the ICSID Convention in favor of its citizens who are victims of serious violations of human rights;



a rule of law like Italy cannot validly conclude an agreement with a state like Albania which has violated and continues to seriously violate international norms on the protection of human rights and on investment protection, nor promote Albania’s accession process to the European Union, which in fact other member states have firmly opposed; the conclusion of the aforementioned Protocol is suitable for seriously harm the interests of Francesco Becchettiwhich reserves itself, as with it the Italian Government even illegitimately and falsely recognizes that Prime Minister Rama’s Albania is a reliable state from the point of view of respecting international obligations and human rights and declares that it even wants to support its accession to the European Union”.

In short, the alliance between Italy and Albania continues to be discussed, and risks costing our Government as much as 135 million euros.

