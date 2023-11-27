The series starring Kathryn Hahn could be Marvel’s big revelation next year.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries aims to be Marvel’s big surprise in 2024

Join the conversation

Marvel has published the first preview of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, the new series that derives from the end of WandaVision, considering it its second spiritual season. The story, starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harknessmanaged to become real after viewers were delighted with the villain, being the second in the UCM to have a series after Loki.

Luckily, the release of a new WandaVision steelbook includes a first behind-the-scenes trailer for Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, name that the series could have in Spanish. In it, some actors and crew members mention how the story came about and their excitement about making it a reality. “We knew we had something special on our hands, but I think we were all stunned by the reception,” says the protagonist.

The behind-the-scenes look at ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ has been released. The Marvel Studios Disney+ series starring Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata and Debra Jo Rupp premieres fall 2024. pic.twitter.com/NgM8GziO7p — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) November 27, 2023

The Agatha series will premiere in autumn 2024, possibly around Halloween. In the first episode, Agatha will emerge from the spell she has been trapped in, possibly following the “death” of Wanda Maximoff. The witch will be eager to return to her old murderous ways, but will not have powersso you will have to look for them with the help of one or two friends…

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing you to have up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation