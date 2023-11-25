Microids has proposed a new title dedicated to the adventures of detective Poirot, this time from the masterpiece of Agatha Christie Murder on the Orient Express, which we will tell you about in the review. We intend to explore with you the particular journey offered by this investigative adventure.

As already said this video game is inspired by the original work of the famous British writer, and presents some new features capable of attracting the attention, even of those who already know the plot. A more than wise move, we would dare say, to capture a substantial portion of the public. Set in 2023the game introduces modernity through objects such as smartphones, or by replacing traditional objects such as the pipe with an electronic cigarette. A choice that has its weight, especially on a historical level, but which at the end of the work will still have made the experience rather pleasant.

Also the interpretation of Poirot differs from those seen previously, presenting an investigator characterized by a definitely different look, albeit with his canonical moustache. Among the additions to mention is also la detective Joanna Locke, which followed the events surrounding the killer, outside of the Orient Express. After giving you a smattering of what you should expect from the game, let’s get to the heart of our review, with detailed considerations not so much on the story, but on the gameplay, which he made us feel like real investigators all round.

Narration and gameplay that work

…And that make you feel worthy. Certainly one of the most distinctive aspects of Agatha Christie in general, and of Murder on the Orient Express in particular, lies in the Extremely engaging plot. While many might expect only dialogues or a simple narration, the title in question offers much more and the dynamism is enough to not let you get bored while you help Poirot with his exploits. Not a small consideration if you keep in mind that the writer is not a huge fan of this video game genre in particular.

Gameplay-wise, Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express it differs markedly from previous titles, namely The First Cases and The London Case. While the former focused primarily on narrative, the latter attempted to take a lighter approach with typical adventure/point-and-click elements. This new chapter abandons the isometric approach seen in previous titles and adopts a third person view, with a camera placed behind the character’s back. This choice, modern – and we would dare say almost obligatory – adapts well to the limited environments of the train, providing a much more engaging. The third-person perspective (and sometimes first during specific interactions) allows you to present more effective the scene investigative.

Even for budding investigators

The game dynamics moves in a rather conventional way and this, obviously, we fully expected. The protagonist moves through the scenarios and interacts with different elements that reveal clues, nothing could be more linear. The core of the game, however, revolves around having to expose the lies of suspects, identifying the false phrase in their statements and selecting the evidence that contradicts it. Which is not only extremely fun and ensures a really high level of involvement, but more making mistakes does not cause you any penalty. If you make a mistake, just try the other options again, with the only “damage” of losing some trophies, so nothing extremely worrying except for lovers of completionism. Of course, this last thing from lovers of challenges and investigations it may not be totally welcomegiven that in many titles of the genre, to date, every choice has a consequence, as if it were in reality.

Active involvement is also required in puzzle solving related to objects collected. The quantity and complexity of these puzzles varies greatly between the novel-based and original creation sections.

The opening section (which makes up the majority of the title) features a series of very basic and formulaic gameplay sequences. However, these puzzles not only serve to break the long sequences of dialogue which would otherwise be unbearable, but are often used to introduce variety into the gaming experience. As the adventure continues, we notice that the challenges become more and more intricate. At some points, the instructions become less clear – we must admit – so we needed to take advantage of the support system featured in Murder on the Orient Express. The developers, in fact, have incorporated some clues to guide those who might get stuck late in the game. The first clue indicates a direction, the second specifies the passage to be carried out, and the third reveals the solution to allow you not to remain stuck at one point in the story for hours. We have to tell you that we didn’t feel the need to use it frequently but some parts undeniably proved more strenuous than others.

The game remains primarily narrative and is aimed at those who want to experience an engaging story rather than seeking high-level enigmatic solutions. Which will allow everyone to feel capable of trying the game, a detail that we believe is truly valid and which makes the title accessible to everyone.

Last part of our review, dedicated invariably to the appearance and feel graphics of this interesting title Microids. We can’t lie: as pleasant as the game is, finding yourself immersed in a world with similar graphics in the now well-started next gen era weighs heavily. Everything is made with attention to detail, especially furnishings, but characters and facesespecially when animatedthey really demonstrate many shortcomings. A point that perhaps, years ago, would have had less value, but which now for purely technical reasons weighs irremediably on the final experience, and on our opinion of the title.