After just over a year of Early Access, the city management software Against the Storm si prepara all’uscita in his final incarnation.

In this city builder a tinte survival we play the role of a governor tasked by the queen with reconquering the wild lands and discovering lost riches to be allocated to the Burning City, the last bastion of civilization against the Stormblight that destroyed the old world.

Unlike other building and survival games where the focus is on a single city, in Against the Storm it is necessary to create a large and thriving network of settlements populated by various races, each characterized by different specializations and needs. The video game implements some roguelite mechanics, and as such allows you to retain resources, improvements and experience from past expeditions in each new adventure in the wilds.

Against the Storm will be available on PC via Steam from December 8th. The video game developed by Eremite Games will arrive in the catalog of the PC Game Pass service on the same day.

