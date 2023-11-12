loading…

Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing; The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades appeared again in the midst of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. Photo/Telegram/Al-Qassam Military Media

GAZA – Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing; The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, reappeared on Saturday (11/11/2023) evening in an audio recording. He announced an important update regarding the Palestinian resistance group’s battle against the army Israel in Gaza.

“The Israeli tanks encountered fierce resistance and heavy clashes, forcing them to retreat and change the direction of their attacks,” Ubaida said, referring to the failure of Israeli forces to maintain a permanent position in Gaza City.

He also announced that more than 25 military vehicles were completely or partially destroyed in attacks by Palestinian resistance groups in the last 48 hours alone.

The statement was followed by a video, released by the al-Qassam Brigades, showing Israeli tanks targeting with improvised anti-artillery defenses.

The following is an excerpt from Abu Ubaida’s statement, along with two videos published on the Al-Qassam Military Media Telegram channel.

We are involved in the 36th day of al-Aqsa Storm Battle, which will be immortalized in history and will not be erased by the occupiers.

The (Israeli) tanks encountered fierce resistance and fierce clashes, forcing them to retreat and change the direction of their attack.

The American-backed (Israeli) war machine destroyed everything in its path before advancing, but they encountered resistance that destroyed their armored vehicles and fortified positions as well as their army assembly areas.

Our fighters emerged from underground and above it, from under the rubble, and destroyed their armored vehicles and tanks.

Quick and easy revenge is done to appease their internal parties.