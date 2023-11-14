Tariq Halilintar was caught daydreaming while doing a TikTok with Aaliyah Massaid and his other friends.

In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @hannystlouis, Tariq Halilintar can be seen in the back row following his friends’ dancing movements without enthusiasm.

Not only that, he was even suspected of being daydreaming because he stopped dancing in the middle of the song.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Massaid, who was standing in front of Tariq, appeared to be smiling cheerfully and following the movements enthusiastically.

Tariq’s unenthusiastic expression immediately became the focus of netizens. Not a few netizens suspect that Tariq is thinking about a heavy burden.

“Thariq’s lack of enthusiasm, maybe there are thoughts that can’t be forgotten,” commented one netizen.

“It looks like Thariq is not happy,” said another.

“Like me when I want to pay the installments,” said another netizen.

“The only one who is happy is Al,” replied another netizen.