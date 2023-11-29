Atomic Monster and Blumhouse present the terrifying new trailer for THE POOL

From the production companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, responsible for horror hits like M3GAN, comes their new supernatural thriller under the title THE SWIMMING POOL starring Wyatt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amélie Hoeferle ( The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Gavin Warren (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead) and Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon (Inisherin Banshee).

If some, when they saw Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, never saw a beach in the same way again, the terrifying and disturbing new trailer for THE POOL (Night Swim) promises to generate the same sensations with a swimming pool and keep viewers glued to their seats with a good dose of scares from the new production by the master of contemporary horror, James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw and Insidiuous sagas).

You can watch the trailer below:

Synopsis:

No running. Diving headfirst is prohibited. There is no lifeguard. Bathing at night is prohibited. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, producers of M3GAN, dive into the depths of terror with a new supernatural thriller: THE POOL.

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars a cast led by Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a baseball star forced into early retirement due to a degenerative disease who moves to a new house with his wife Eve, his teenage daughter Izzy and his young son Elliot.

Secretly hoping to recover and return to professional sports, Ray convinces Eve that the fabulous backyard pool of their new home will be fun for the kids and will serve as physical therapy for him. But a dark secret from the house’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the entire family into the unfathomable depths of the most suffocating terror.

THE SWIMMING POOL is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (screenwriter of the upcoming film Baghead) and produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Warren Files sagas; and Jason Blum, producer of the Halloween movies, as well as Black Phone and The Invisible Man. Executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Atomic Monster, James Wan’s production company, and Ryan Turek for Jason Blum’s production company Blumhouse.

THE SWIMMING POOL opens in Spain on January 26, exclusively in theaters.