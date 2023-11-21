The darkest future of the Marvel Universe gives Tony Stark his most tragic death.

Iron Man sacrificed himself for Earth in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel has confirmed that the next comic series Avengers: Twilight it will be the first chapter of the new Iron Man. We already anticipated that this comic would follow in the wake of a completely devastated future of Marvelone who has left no trace of the Avengers. The series will focus on an elderly Captain America who will try to find out why no one remembers what the Avengers and if it is necessary for them to return after so long. Now this future gave him un destino fatal a Tony Starkwho died in a tragic and heartbreaking way.

The comic will be made by the writer Chip Zdarsky, known for his work on Daredevil, and the cartoonist Daniel Acuña. The synopsis of the third issue already anticipated a very heartbreaking future for Marvel’s armored hero:

Off the coast of the city of NY it’s found The Raft, a government facility full of secrets and dangers. Can he Captain America infiltrate before the new Iron Man give him the same horrible fate as Tony Stark?

This is not good news for him. Iron Man more Marvel canon. Many fans spread the theory that an aging Tony Stark would be a key player in the search for answers. Steve Rogers in the future of the Marvel Universe. Now that we know he simply died, there’s no way this theory holds up anywhere. Trailers for the series showed Iron Man apparently dead in a crater, as well as a much younger character who worked on the technology for Iron Man’s armor.

It is possible that this young man, who is possibly the son or grandson of Tony Stark, be the Iron Man of the future. It is not ruled out that he is presented as a villain or a rogue SHIELD agent. The preview shows this Iron Man attacking Steve Rogers, so it is understood that it is not an ally. Many stories have shown strong allies of Tony Stark, but it is very rare that they fully assume his legacy as Iron Man. There is also the idea that this new Iron Man be against what is happening in the country and see Steve Rogers as a threat. When they really know each other, they may form a team against a common evil.

The series will also include a version of Ms. Marvel more adult that appears with Captain America and Iron Man on several covers. This makes one think that Steve Rogers manages to reunite the Avengers of the future.

The comic Avengers: Twilight #1 It will arrive from January.

