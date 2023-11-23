Scream VII has been in the news this week for all the issues a movie doesn’t want to be in the news for.

It has been a catastrophic week for Scream VII: if the strikes of writers and actors did not cause enough havoc in the production, its two protagonists have left the film, for different reasons: Melissa Barrera was fired for her comments on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, while Jenna Ortega left the film the next day due to scheduling conflicts.

The Wednesday actress had a conflict of agendas due to the production of the second season of the Netflix series, although the imminence of her departure just after her partner’s dismissal does not seem coincidental in the eyes of many fans.

The fact is that Scream VII is left with a bleak outlook that, without a doubt, will further delay its arrival in movie theaters. The producers of the saga are trying to bail out water before the boat goes to the bottom of the ocean, and they have not taken long to consider the obvious option.

Scream has always been a saga that has revolved around one character: Sidney Prescottplayed by Neve Campbell until the fifth movie. A salary dispute caused him not to be in Scream VI, but the need could make the producers dig deep into their pockets.

Will Neve Campbell return to Scream?

As reported by Variety, the producers of Scream VII are “eager for Neve Campbell to return to her iconic character.” We don’t know about you, but I’m sure the actress heard the bill-counting machine when she read those words after the scene in Scream VI.

But Neve Campbell is not the only star of Scream that the saga could recover after this week’s debacle, since it is also pointed out to Patrick Dempsey, which is giving everything on Black Friday, by Eli Roth. The actor joined in Scream III as Detective Mark Kincaid in a unique participation that, now, could find continuity.

At the moment, all this falls into the realm of rumors, since Spyglass is going to have to put its own house in order after stirring up the hornet’s nest with the dismissal of Barrera.

The only thing that is certain is that the Scream VII script will go through new drafts that eliminate the Carpenter sisters for new – or old – protagonists, since Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are already completely disassociated from the project.