The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the end of the Cold War were triggers for the gradual disappearance of compulsory military service in Europe. In the last two decades, the military was abolished in most countries on the continent: of the 29 that are members of NATO, including Turkey, only six have maintained it. The replacement of a mass army with a professional one considerably reduced its size and the allocated military budget, leaving the West with few troops in the event of an armed conflict.

However, Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has sparked some debate on the issue, with many countries considering reintroducing conscription. One of them is Germany.

The German initiative. From 1956 to 2011, German men were required to perform some form of civic service upon turning 18, and those who did not want to serve in the military had the option of doing so in institutions such as hospitals or nursing homes. Both services were suspended by Angela Merkel in 2011. Recently, army officers have complained about their difficulties in filling the ranks of an army of fewer than 183,000 troops. And several political figures have suggested a return of the military.

It comes after the new defense minister described the elimination of conscription as a “mistake” that had helped alienate the public from civic institutions. Parliamentary Commissioner Eva Högl also urged the government to consider it to address personnel shortages in the army. And the head of the German Navy, Jan Christian Kaack, also recently proposed returning to the military with the Norwegian model: men and women are called up for an exam at age 19, but only a small percentage is recruited.

The Government, against. The government was quick to downplay the issue. “All our efforts must concentrate on strengthening the Bundeswehr as a highly professional army,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner, describing it as a “phantom dispute.” Steffen Hebestreit, government spokesman, also described the debate as “absurd” and added that converting members of the Army from volunteers to professionals “cannot be done overnight.”

The Ukrainian war as a driving force. However, the Russian invasion is making many governments rethink this. “European armed forces, particularly those on the border with Russia, now realize that they do not have enough personnel. And they see conscription as a solution,” explained Vincenzo Bove, professor of political science at the University from Warwick, in this Euronews article.

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine reintroduced compulsory military service for men aged 18 to 26. Lithuania followed in 2015. And after the recent invasion, Ukraine again extended mandatory service to all able-bodied men between 18 and 60 years old with a new law. Latvia, which also borders the territory of Russia, plans to reintroduce the military that the other two bordering countries (Finland and Estonia) never abolished. Starting in 2024, all men between 18 and 27 years old will complete 11 months of training.

A trend in Europe. The situation is similar in many other European countries, although they are not located near the conflict. The Dutch army is currently short 9,000 soldiers and the government is considering increasing the number through the military. And Sweden, which abolished it in 2010, reintroduced it again in 2018 because there were not enough volunteers signed up. Now, all 18-year-olds have to apply, but only a small percentage are recruited.

As we said before, in Norway, as of 2016, all 18-year-olds in Norway (men and women) must report for military service. But only about 9,000 of the 60,000 annual candidates are called up for 19 months of service. Denmark also has mandatory military service, but there are enough volunteers to meet demand. And Romania has just presented a bill for this. For its part, France is currently debating a “light” form of mandatory military service: volunteering for a month and serving your country. Although Macron considers making this mandatory for all citizens between 15 and 17 years old.

In Spain. In our country, the military definitively disappeared on December 31, 2001, although some attempts by the military leadership to reintroduce it have occurred in recent years. In 2014, the chief lieutenant general of NATO’s High Availability Land Headquarters, Rafael Comas, defended that it would be positive to recover “two months of military service”, but his proposal was ignored. The debate returned after France’s decision and the Russian threat, but representatives of all political parties have rejected this possibility in Congress several times: it is a debate “now over.”

The obstacles. The return of the military would require the State to spend millions of euros to adapt the barracks and buy weapons and equipment for training. In addition to economic concerns and, due to the complexity of modern warfare, training recruits to use the equipment or perform the advanced tactics used today in the short training time available would be a nearly impossible feat. And there are also certain ethical issues, as simple as forcing someone reluctant to fight to carry a weapon.

