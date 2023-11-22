In September we learned that Unity would start charging per use. The news generated discontent among several developers who made the engine a essential element of their games and that after the changes they would have to adopt a new licensing scheme for use. After the scandal, the firm decided to take a step back and undo the changes.

Unity, however, is not the only third-party engine out there. The video game industry is full of proposals. Among them we find GameMaker, a software used in titles such as ‘Undertale’, ‘Chicory: A Colorful Tale’ and ‘Hotline Miami 2’, which has just announced a pricing scheme that significantly improves the one available until now.

The indies engine updates its rate scheme

GameMaker has just updated its subscription offering to launch a free and unique license proposal. The company now has three tiers: Free, Professional and Enterprise. The first, as its name indicates, is completely free. Users will be able to use the engine along with all available assetsalthough with some limitations.

Free is focused on non-commercial projects that exclude video game consoles. Beyond the limitations, this alternative can be presented as a very good opportunity for all those who are beginning to immerse themselves in the world of creating video games with third-party engines.

“We’ve seen other platforms make awkward moves with their pricing and terms, so we thought, what would happen if we did the oppositesomething that could really be good for developers?” said GameMaker boss Russell Kay in the announcement press release.





The Professional level, which replaces the so-called Indie/Creators, has a single price of $100. It grants a commercial license that allows projects to be brought to web, desktop and mobile platforms. The Enterprise level, for its part, continues to have a monthly rate of $79.99, and it is the only one that supports video game consoles.

Third-party engines, as we say above, have become elements of vital importance for the industry. These allow addressing the huge spending time and money which demands the creation of their own engines, in some cases unsustainable by small developers. They charge a fee in exchange for facilitating the aforementioned process.

Unreal Engie is one of the most famous engines of the moment. Well-known titles such as ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’, ‘Shenmue 3’, ‘Sea Of Thieves’ and ‘Borderlands 3’, have been possible thanks to the proposal created by Epic Games, the creators of ‘Fortnite’.

Images: GameMaker

