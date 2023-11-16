For some years now, the film adaptations of gaming franchises are living a very healthy moment. Without a doubt, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies co-starring James Marsden They are part of this good trend. After the success of these productions, SEGA would have plans to bring other of its most important franchises to the big screen.

In statements to CNBC, Shuji Utsumidirector of operations SEGA, talked about the blue hedgehog’s resurgence that has come about in the wake of recent projects, including games and adaptations. He also explained that collaborations with Roblox and LEGO helped push the franchise forward.

“We just revived Sonic in a big way. Not only through games, but also movies and television shows. In fact, Sonic is also in Roblox, and now we work closely with LEGO, so Sonic was revived,” Shuji Utsumi highlighted in the interview.

In addition to Sonic, SEGA could bring Yakuza and Persona to the movies

In this way, the Japanese company would have among its plans to follow this strategy with other of its intellectual properties. In accordance with Shuji Utsumithere is the intention to bring franchises such as Like a Dragon – previously known as Yakuza in the West – and Persona to other formats.

“We have other important IPs (…) At this moment there are 2 grandes IP besides Sonic. One is Persona, and this year we will introduce 2 Persona. And also our Yakuza title; I mean, Yakuza is really unique, but the big release (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth) is coming next year, so get ready,” commented the SEGA executive.

“As I say, we try to be in many different types of businesses and additional areas, such as Roblox y films. All of these IPs could soon be in other places besides games”, highlighted Shuji Utsumi.

Of course, the SEGA COO’s words don’t mean that Like a Dragon and Persona will make the jump to movies, but the possibility certainly exists. The first franchise already had an adaptation in 2007while the second had T.V. series set in the last 2 games.

According to the latest reports, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $306.8 billion at the box office during its run in theaters around the world, while the sequel performed better and generated $405.4 billion.

But tell us, would you like to see these franchises in the movies? What other IPs do you think could make the leap to the big screen? Let us read you in the comments.

Fuente