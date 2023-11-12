The founder of Larian Studios wants other developers to create more CRPGs because of the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, this genre may have a big comeback in the near future.

Running Baldur’s Gate 3 was already released on PC, Steam Deck and PS5, in the absence of Xbox Series X|S; even though that would be soon. Now, its success has made the founder of the studio encourage others to create more CRPG.

For many reasons, the third game in the Baldur’s Gate saga It’s one of the most popular games of 2023. Along with its mechanics and prizes, it has been a return to a subgenre that not even its creators saw as successful.

After sweeping the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 with Tears of the Kingdom, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios -Swen Vincke- spoke with GamesRadar+ about the game and his hopes for the CRPG in the future.

“We have always been very focused solely on creating our game and many people have attributed everything to it because the game has turned out the way we wanted,” Vincke says in response to the attention the industry has paid to the game and CRPGs.

“That’s why I hope there are more games with CRPG as a playing style. It’s a game that I like to play and the same thing happens to many people in the industry.

Therefore, if these games are launched and do not have a story that we all already know, I think it will be great. I look forward to those types of games,” he concluded.

Mods in D&D are secondary in BG3

After releasing 1.0 in August, it’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 has improved and generated a lot of attention from fans and the industry. He BG2 scriptwriter at BioWare -David Gaider- praised Larian saying that it “resurrected the feeling of (Baldur’s Gate) in every way.”

And one of the scriptwriters at Larian Studios -Adam Smith- said that it was a big bet that the developer put all its effort into making a CRPG and a cool large-scale cinematic role-playing game.

Although it is still too early to know what will be the future of CRPG games and the new game from Larian Studiosexamples such as Divinity: Original Sin 2, Pathfinder and Disco Elysium have been seen for years.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is an outstanding role-playing game, both playable and technical (even with areas to be polished via patch).

One that, in addition, is called to become one of the references of the genre for taking some ideas, such as the election system and its reactive world, to a level that others have not yet dreamed of,” we said in its analysis.

Is it possible that The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages more studios to create other CRPGs as the founder and CEO of Larian wants?