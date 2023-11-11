The director has become one of the “treasures of Netflix” and will continue working for the streaming platform.

While many great film directors deny streaming and VOD platforms, David Fincher is very comfortable developing new projects for Netflix that continue to have the characteristic stamp of the director of Fight Club. The last of them to reach the platform has been The murdererbut this is not the end of the fruitful collaboration.

This was confirmed by Netflix’s head of film, Scott Stuber, in an interview with Collider during the premiere of The Killer in Hollywood. Without specifying what, Stuber has assured that Fincher continues to develop new projects for the platform. “Of course we do, we have a lot in development with David Fincher.”

“It is a Netflix treasure in many ways. He has achieved many good things for the company and has been one of the first great artists who told us: ‘I want my stories to develop here.’ “Fincher is someone with whom we have many very interesting projects in both film and television.”

Of course, fans of Fincher and Mindhunter, we can assure you that in the director’s “next projects” there will not be a third season of Mindhunter Well, incomprehensibly, the director has grown tired of this project that took up so much of his time but gave such good results both in the opinion of critics and the public.

David Fincher’s success on Netflix

The relationship between David Fincher and Netflix began with the premiere of a series instead of a movie. It was in 2017 with Mindhunter, but The success was so overwhelming that the platform hooked the director so that he could continue developing his projects within it.

Thus, in 2020, Mank premiered, whichIt gave Netflix two Oscars, one in photography and the other in production design. We will see if with the film of The Killer, and the role of Michael Fassbender, Fincher manages to return to the Academy Awards.

