Five Nights at Freddy’s debuted in 2014 and became an incredible success, allowing for sequels and several spin-offs. This year he made the leap to cinema with great acceptance, as his live-action film conquered the box office during its premiere on Halloween. Perhaps it is mere coincidence, but it is striking that a real restaurant announced an important change a few weeks after the premiere of this film adaptation.

For many years, the restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese’s It was characterized by its animatronics in the shape of animals, which played in a rock band known as Munch’s Make Believe Band o Munch’s Party Time Band. Unfortunately, that stage came to an end, but there is good news.

Chuck E. Cheese’s says goodbye to its animatronics, is it Five Nights at Freddy’s fault?

Through a press conference, David McKillipspresident and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company, CEC Entertainment, announced that animatronics will be removed from all locations, with the exception of the location located in Northridge, Los Angeles.

Although they will eliminate one of the most iconic elements of the family restaurant chain, company officials are already working on multiple renovations and improvements. Among the new features of the new strategy are an interactive dance floor, giant video screens, arcade games and new trampoline areas in some locations.

According to the statement, the Northridge branch will become the only entertainment center in Chuck E. Cheese’s in the country that will have the iconic robotic beings. This as a form of tribute to their legacy and for nostalgic purposes, since the rock band was part of the childhood of thousands of people after their debut in 1989.

The animatronic members of the band Chuck E. Cheese’s say goodbye

“As an important part of the brand’s legacy, we know that the animatronic band holds a special place for many fans in their childhood memories. “We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy evolves in new ways,” said David McKillips.

Although it is likely that there is no relationship, it is striking that this announcement occurs 3 weeks later of the world premiere of Five Night at Freddy’s, a horror film that adapts the game of the same name and tells the story of a security guard at an abandoned restaurant who must escape from lethal animatronics.

Ironically, Chuck E. Cheese’s hung on the franchise created by Scott Cawthon and held a promotional event shortly before the official premiere of the film directed by Emma Tammi.

Is the success of Five Nights at Freddy’s the cause of this decision? It seems not

But tell us, do you think the movie based on the horror game influenced this decision? Let us read you in the comments.

