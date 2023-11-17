Video games have had a year of excellent results in terms of acceptance and success of their major releases. Games like ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, ‘Baldur’s Gate III’, ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘Alan Wake II’ or ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ have not only swept lists, but they have garnered excellent opinions among critics and players. However, for the industry it has been a different story: the ups and downs of recent years have culminated in a season full of layoffs.

First, the technological ones. At the beginning of the year we saw how large technology companies (Alphabet, Meta, Zoom, Amazon) began a series of massive layoffs that coincided with a general return to in-person work. In the second semester there was some stabilization in this trend. Between January and June there were 312,679 layoffs among the main technology companies, the majority in January. Companies’ investment in AI and the need for engineers to develop it could end with this stage of crisis, although companies such as Nokia, several European telecommunications companies and Google continue to announce layoffs.

Amazon too. And just a few days ago, we learned that 180 employees were being laid off from Amazon Games. Those affected are workers at Crown Channel, a Twitch channel that promotes the company’s works, and all of Game Growth, an internal department that supported Amazon projects. The company’s goal is to focus on free-to-play games, and it is the second time this year that the company has had to undertake layoffs: in April they already eliminated a hundred jobs.

More than 6000 in 2023 alone. That is the figure managed by VideoGameLayoffs, a website maintained by developer Farhan Noor: around 6,500 in the last year, in a plague that encompasses more than one hundred studios. The penultimate and most notable case has been that of Bungie, developers of ‘Destiny 2’, and whose exact scope is unknown. Analysts like Jason Schreier at Bloomberg talk about a major restructuring at PlayStation: Sony bought Bungie in early 2022 and Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that he would leave his position in March 2024.

The remains of the shipwreck. But Bungie and Amazon are just the latest to be affected. We had an absolutely black turn of the summer, with Epic Games eliminating 800 jobs, 25% of the Niantic workforce, 6% of Electronic Arts and 8% of Unity. And there are studios that have disappeared without a trace: the most famous are Volition, which had been acquired by Embracer – which also made layoffs at Gearbox and other studios.

A possible cause. Several analysts, such as those from the firm OMDIA, mention in Axios the post-pandemic effect as a possible cause of these widespread layoffs. In 2020 and 2021 there were profits of 50,000 million dollars, which generated growth expectations that the sector has not been able to sustain, since the increase in production and personnel has generated expenses of 167,000 million this year, and it is projected that be 174,000 next year. The disappointing development of ideas that were promising months ago, such as NFTs and the Metaverse, are also cited as possible causes.

The difficulties of a new job. Industry workers are also encountering problems that are very characteristic of the sector. It is difficult to prepare a resume when almost everything you have worked on in recent years is under an NDA that prevents you from talking about it. Added to this is that with widespread layoffs throughout the sector, former colleagues are competing with each other to get jobs, with the consequent demoralizing burden that this entails, as detailed by Axios in an article on the subject.

Header: Bungie

