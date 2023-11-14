The universe of cybersecurity and gadgets is witnessing a notable evolution with the Flipper Zero, known as the Tamagotchi for hackers. This device, which has already demonstrated its ability to influence other operating systems, has a new objective: ehe world of video game consoles.

This new facet is especially evident with the launch of MALVEKE by youtuber Esteban Fuentealba, a complement that transforms the Flipper Zero into a device compatible con Nintendo Game Boyy no solo con Android, Windows y Apple.

The MALVEKE is a clear example of how the Flipper Zero, a device initially designed to experiment with a variety of technologies such as RFID, NFC and infrared signals, is expanding its horizons. It is no longer just for hackers and computer curious people.

Esteban Fuentealba, a hacker enthusiast and Game Boy fan, has taken advantage of the versatility of the Flipper Zero to create a bridge between modern hacking and the nostalgic world of retro video games, as reported by Hackster.

Flipper Zero now interacts with all Game Boy cartridges

“By combining two of my favorite things, I created MALVEKE,” explains Fuentealba. This development allows the multi tool known as Flipper Zero to interact with cartridges of Game Boy, Game Boy Color y Game Boy Advance, adding a new dimension to the gaming experience.

In addition, it integrates an Espressif ESP32-S2 microcontroller, providing WiFi connectivity to device. Something that had not yet been implemented in it.

The inclusion of MALVEKE in the ecosystem of the Flipper Zero and possible connected devices suggests a future in which video game consoles could be the next big playing field for this multifaceted device.

With capabilities like read cartridge information and dump saved gamesthe potential to interface with modern consoles or other electronic devices, becomes an intriguing possibility.

A new future of Flipper Zero acting on video game consoles

So far, the Flipper Zero device has been recognized for its ability to perform denial of service attacks on Android devices and generate notifications on Windows systems.

These abilities, combined with the new functionality provided by MALVEKE, open a range of possibilities for interaction with video games and consoles. The Flipper Zero is a powerful tool that, in the wrong hands, could be used for unethical purposes.

However, projects like MALVEKE demonstrate Flipper Zero’s potential to creatively bridge the world of hacking with entertainment and nostalgia. We will have to wait to see if it is announced as a novelty on the official Flipper Zero blog.