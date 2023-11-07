The alarm was raised following the events of the match at the Olimpico, when some Czech ultras started clashes along the way to reach the stadium

November 7 – ROME

After the riots that occurred in the capital on 26 October, the security alarm was also raised in Prague. The Eden Arena will in fact be armored to protect the approximately 1300 Giallorossi fans expected in the Czech Republic to follow José Mourinho’s team in the Europa League match on Thursday (kick-off at 6.45pm).

THE CLASHES IN ROME

The alarm was raised following the events that took place before the first leg match between Via Cavour, in the historic centre, and the Olimpico. In the afternoon, in fact, some Czech ultras had started clashes along the route to reach the stadium: in particular, there had been guerrilla scenes outside the Cavour police station with objects being thrown towards a group of policemen with whom they had also come to meet. direct contact. An episode that forced three officers to seek medical treatment, while four Slavia supporters were arrested. The climate remained tense even inside the Foro Italico facility, especially during the pre-match. In fact, in the away sector the Czech ultras had broken through the security cordon created by the stewards, injuring some of them and getting dangerously close to the Curva Nord (occupied by the Roma players). Also in this case there had been a violent throwing of objects. The balance of the day was eleven daspos, nine for the visiting fans and two for the Giallorossi.

