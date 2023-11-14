Suara.com – The prospective vice presidential candidate for the Change Coalition, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, threw a rhyme after getting number 1 in the 2024 presidential election. In his rhyme, Cak Imin asked the public to choose number 1.

“When going to Mamuju, don’t forget to wear shoes,” said Cak Imin in his speech at the Indonesian KPU, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“Cute,” answered his supporters at the location.

“If you want to advance, choose number one,” continued Cak Imin.

Cak Imin said that he and the Coalition for Change presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, felt grateful to get number 1 in the 2024 presidential election.

“Mas Anies and I are grateful that we got number one, a good sign, AMIN number one,” explained Cak Imin.

The General Chair of the PKB invited the public to monitor the upcoming elections with the aim of running them honestly and fairly.

“Congratulations to the Indonesian people. Let’s work together to maintain the elections with enthusiasm, full of kinship, sportsmanship, competing ideas, competing ideals, competing ways of working,” continued Cak Imin.

As is known, the pair Anies and Muhaimin received number 1 in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have serial number 2. Finally, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD have serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the Change Coalition Anies Baswedan (left) and Muhaimin Iskandar (right) show their lottery numbers at the Open Plenary Meeting for the Drawing and Determination of Serial Numbers for the 2024 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidate Pairs for the 2024 Election at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/ 11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.

Previously, the KPU had previously determined three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan with Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo with Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto with Gibran Rakabuming Raka.