Suara.com – It wouldn’t be Barbie Kumalasari if her movements and words didn’t spark controversy. He often makes unexpected statements that he doesn’t even disdain once or twice.

This time he again stole the public’s attention after revealing the treatment he had done to his body. Like other celebrities, Barbie Kumalasari certainly takes various treatments to maintain her body shape.

Without hesitation, he even spent quite a bit of money to produce a body that is as proportionate as it is today. He admitted that he had even spent up to IDR 8 billion on his body.

He explained that the money of fantastic value was used for treatment in the style of famous artists.

Barbie Kumalasari (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

“And I have a cool body, a trendsetter body, right? The most expensive artist’s treatment is IDR 8 billion, more than my treatment to this day,” he said casually, as quoted from the bundstrutic Instagram account.

It doesn’t stop there, Barbie Kumalasari also shows off the luxurious life she lives. She claims to own a luxury car and dares to call herself Indonesia’s Jennifer Lopez.

“The car is also luxurious, what’s missing?” Barbie Kumalasari said openly.

“Not anymore, that’s me, Indonesia’s JLo,” she continued.

Suddenly, Barbie Kumalasari’s confession caught the public’s attention and drew various comments. Judging from the comments column, there are quite a few netizens who regret the results of Barbie Kumalasari’s fantastic treatment because the results are considered strange.

“It’s really a loss if it looks like 8 M-pang,” said one netizen.

“Wanted to pay Rp. 8 billion, but still the maid’s deductions, sorry, it’s stuck to my head,” commented one netizen.

“If it’s Rp. 8 billion, it’s at least like Lucinta Luna,” joked another netizen.

“Like you like it, it’s dirty, it’s going to be 8 billion, it’s going to be how many trillion it’s going to be, it’s still going to be dirty haha,” added a different netizen.

For your information, this is not the first time Barbie Kumalasari has been in the spotlight because of her controversial statements. He once showed off a series of diamonds from his collection which turned out to be fake items.

Likewise, the Hermes bag he owned was accused of being fake by one of the Hermes fan accounts, namely hermes_selebriti. Apart from that, he once had a conflict regarding the luxury house he owned but it turned out he was just renting it.