This past month of video game sales from North America has to regret the abandonment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which falls and does not appear in the top 20 of a month for the first time in six years.

For the first time since its release in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is not one of the top 20 best-selling games in North America for a month, falling behind others on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

And this 2023 has been full of excellent releases such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake II, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and more.

So this dethronement is notable, since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released in April 2017 and led the list of the best-selling games in the United States that month.

But from GamesIndustry.biz they have noticed that in October 2023 the Switch exclusivea reign in the top 20 that has lasted 78 consecutive months and leaves the record that we said before.

IGN has contacted Circana and analyst Mat Piscatella himself seems to confirm this discovery of GI.biz in the game, although he does not confirm that it is historical record for longest consecutive stay in the top 20.

To find something like this we would have to go back to 1995, although Piscatella states that “technically, it is likely” and notes that if GTA V sales are still included in the table “it could be another story.”

Take-Two stopped reporting digital sales to NPD group in 2020causing GTA 5, RDR2, and multiple annual sports franchises to disappear from their charts.

The track DLC boosted its sales, but this day was going to come

It is possible and/or probable that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returns to the lists in November 2023 because recent releases such as Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, UFC 5, NHL 24, Sonic Superstars, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen displaced it.

There are many releases to beat for a game from six years ago and without taking into account that it competes with others that sell equally well such as Madden and Hogwarts Legacy.

Taking into account that Mario Kart 8 was not only in the top 20, but in the top 10 in Augustno wonder it took an overwhelming month of new games to push it down.

The most curious thing is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe yes it would be in top 20 best-selling games from North America in October 2023why Nintendo does not offer digital sales data for its exclusives.

This also means that MK8DX has been in said top sustained only by its physical sales, not surprising for the best-selling Nintendo Switch game and a good fiscal quarter.

The racing game has sold more than 57 million games (not counting Mario Kart 8 for Wii U) and is the Nintendo’s second best-selling gameonly behind Wii Sports with 82.9 million.

Be that as it may, and if we take into account that the new Nintendo Switch OLED pack with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on sale, November 2023 could leave us with a very different picture.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not one of the 20 best-selling games in North America in October 2023 after 6 yearscould we see the end of a giant that precedes Mario Kart 9?