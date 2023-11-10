One of the most memorable indies that was published 15 years ago in the Xbox Live Arcade catalog for Xbox 360 was the masterful Braid, an essential work developed by Jonathan Blow that also ended up coming to PS3 and PC. It was in 2020 when it was announced that this title would return with a bang with its Anniversary Edition and it even seemed that its development was practically finished.

However, the game completely disappeared without a trace, without knowing if it had been delayed, canceled or what was going to happen to it. Well, after three long years of waiting, its new release date has been revealed by surprise, which even seems to be the definitive one, so take note because it will be the April 30, 2024 when it will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and also Netflix.

Although it was originally said that it would also head to Nintendo Switch, it seems that this will not be the case in the end or perhaps it will happen later on another date, because nothing has been mentioned about this version. In any case, about this new edition we know that it will improve its sound section, its graphics, animations and the possibility of jumping from the original title to the new one with just the press of a button.

This will be accompanied by 15 hours of feedback from the developer team, but what will remain intact will be its iconic gameplay and proposal. An adventure in which all the puzzles are based on the manipulation of time, so that you can rewind any action taken at any time to overcome the different levels throughout a total of six worlds.

