Denpasar Voice – One of Indonesia’s overseas players, Elkan Baggott, successfully scored his debut goal for Ipswich Town against Fulham.

The goal, which started from a corner kick, really caught the public’s attention.

One of them came from the former assistant coach of the Premier League team, Manchester United.

As reported by the Instagram account @transfermarkt.co.id on Monday (6/11/2023), that figure is Kieran McKenna.

According to McKenna, who is also the head coach of Ipswich Town, Baggott has a high fighting spirit.

Entering from the bench, the mainstay defender of the Indonesian National Team is considered to have played a role in changing the game scheme.

In fact, the team nicknamed The Blues was 3-0 behind Fulham in the EFL Cup.

“The last 20 minutes could have really gone in a different direction if the players hadn’t had the right fighting spirit,” McKenna said.

Baggott’s mentality is also considered very valuable for facing Iraq and the Philippines with the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

Apart from that, Indonesian supporters are also optimistic that Baggott’s future will be bright.

Considering that he is still 21 years old, his performance continues to be as stable as it is today.

“At only 21 years old, he can still develop a lot more… especially if he stays at Ipswich Town until the EPL… Elkan can reach Jordi Amat’s level or more,” wrote @a.bahtiar14 quoted in the comments column of the Instagram account upload.

“I’m sure Elkan will debut this season in the Championship division… especially looking at Ipswich Town’s last 2 matches… conceding 5 goals in those 2 matches is also not good,” said @burhan_rmew.

“Because Elkan Baggott has red and white blood in him… until the whistle blows, never gives up before the match is finished,” concluded @arnold.rj.(*/Rizal)