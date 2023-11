Due to the monster victory of the Party for Freedom (PVV), four PVV candidates from Overijssel seem certain of a seat in the House of Representatives, although number 37 Joeri Pool will also continue to follow the very latest results with great interest. Overijssel residents can also hope for a place in the House of Representatives from the other parties. The number of Overijssel residents in the Chamber will in any case increase considerably, from 7 to 13 as it now seems.