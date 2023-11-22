Suara.com – TNI Admiral Yudo Margono plans to enjoy his retirement after no longer serving as TNI Commander. Meanwhile, Yudo will retire as a TNI soldier on November 26.

“I will enjoy my retirement,” said Yudo to journalists at TNI Headquarters, East Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

One of the things Yudo will do after his retirement is farming.

“Yes, we enjoyed it first, we’ll look at it first. Yes, it’s farming,” said Yudo.

For your information, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono officially handed over the position of TNI Commander to TNI General Agus Subiyanto in a handover ceremony at TNI Headquarters Plaza, East Jakarta, Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, TNI General Agus Subiyanto has also officially become TNI Commander after being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, Central Jakarta.

On this occasion, Agus received the TNI Commander’s baton which was handed over by Jokowi.

Agus’ appointment as TNI Commander is based on Presidential Decree Number 102 TNI of 2023 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the TNI Commander.