Let’s be honest, the iconic “I’ll be back” he recited Arnold Schwarzenegger In practically every Terminator film in which he has participated, he has played very much against a film saga that, like a roller coaster, has had its ups and downs, but rarely the original excellence. The time has come to give the franchise a twist, and Netflix takes the initiative.

During Geeked Week’ 23, the streaming video platform formally presented Terminator: The Anime Seriesa television series produced by Skydance and Netflix and being developed by none other than the acclaimed studio Production I.G.to whom we owe the films of Ghost in the Shell, Psycho-Pass and even the animated scenes of Kill Bill: Volumen 1.

The not so good news is that, for now, the only thing that has been put before us is a small appetizer of the announcement in which it is not even clear if it will be a traditional, digital animation series or a mix between the two.

What we do have is a small premise: Terminator: The Anime Series It will bring us back to the end of August 1997, two days before the machine insurrection and the dreaded doomsday shown in the movies. A concept that has been addressed on occasion, although it will be interesting to see what the new approach is.

Terminator: The Anime Series It is not the first foray of the franchise on small screens: 15 years ago (no less) they were released The Sarah Connor Chronicles starring Lena Headey herself before being Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, as well as a couple of Web series. We know that Mattson Tomlin will participate in this project as showrunner and executive producer, but no new details have been given about the cast or characters.

Terminator: The Anime Series It has been in development since at least 2021, and although the preview shown concludes with “it will arrive soon”, we are not sure that we will see it in 2024. In any case, and in the absence of specific dates, it will be interesting to see until where can a saga bent on rewriting itself be taken film by film, and what can the Japanese geniuses (eternal lovers in love with robots) humanize with the franchise.

