Of the large Kias, only the Sorento still needed a makeover. And look here: the Kia Sorento after the facelift. It’s exactly the Kia Carnival, but without sliding doors. Or the EV9, but with a grille and an exhaust. By the way, the Carnival does not come to this corner of the world, so the Sorento is the largest petrol Kia at the moment.

Kia speaks of a new design, but since the innovations of the Picanto and the announcement of EV3, EV4 and EV5, the design feels more familiar than new. Compared to the previous Sorento, the appearance has of course changed a lot. The hood, bumpers, wheels, front and rear lights and skid plates are all new. The emblem has also been moved from the grille to the hood.

The interior is also getting a makeover. There is mood lighting in 64 colors, which is reflected in the dashboard, the front doors and the gear knob. The two screens measure 12.3 inches and are curved. The head-up display is 10 inches. There is also one wireless phone charger and six USB-C ports (two per row of seats). Also nice: the front and second rows of seats can heat your seat.

The same engines after the facelift of the Kia Sorento

There is still a 1.6-liter petrol engine in the front. The PHEV is helped by an electric motor and a 13.8-kWh battery. The mild hybrid only has a 1.49 kWh battery. The plug-in has four-wheel drive and the other front-wheel drive. Shifting is always done via a six-speed automatic transmission. In Belgium you could order a version with a 2.2-liter diesel engine. That option also remains with the new Sorento. The diesel also gets an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Sometime at the beginning of 2024 you can order the facelift of the Kia Sorento. Kia will announce prices later. Now you can order an old Sorento Hybrid for 52,395 euros and a Sorento PHEV for 55,395 euros. In Belgium, the pre-facelift Sorento is available as a diesel for 53,090 euros, the mild hybrid costs 60,490 euros and the PHEV goes for 64,950 euros. The prices of the new car will be somewhere around this rate.