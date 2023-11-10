Mariachi Legends is fully funded in just 24 hours on Kickstarter: a combat-focused metroidvania for PC and Switch style Guacamelee and Blasphemous.

If you liked Blaphemous, Guacamelee! or Guacamelee! 2, this new 2D metroidvania announced on Kickstarter has to conquer you: frenetic action, combos, exploration and a Mexican setting, set in the afterlife.

Is called Mariachi Legendsfrom the Mexican studio Halbert Studios, creators of Nine Years of Shadows.

On Kickstarter, in less than 48 hours they have obtained double the funding they expected, 95.800 euros of the 47,485 they needed to be able to move forward, with 1,623 sponsors at the time of writing this news.

Fight against Mariachis turned into Death’s assistant

You are one of Machachi Legends metroidvania 2D with pixelated graphics and focused on combat, in development for Nintendo Switch and PC, with influences such as Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, No More Heroes or Blasphemous, as well as films and series such as Kill Bill, Cowboy Bebop, Sicario or The Mask of Zorro .

The game is set in the heart of Mexico, when a gang of violent criminals, known as the Mariachi Legendsthreaten peace in the town of Santa Mascota.

We control Pablo Cruz, a police officer who makes a pact with Death to transform into The shadow, a much more powerful entity with which to fight against the outlaws. In exchange, he must deliver to the feet of death the only man who has managed to elude it and become immortal.

The game has a robust combat system that will test your reflexes, with many combos to learn and different types of enemies with which to test all your main and secondary weapons, in addition to the Tarot cards that can give you powers… or put you the most difficult things.

All of this, in a genuinely Mexican setting, a colorful Mexican landscape in pixel art in which the local cuisine will be very well represented, with a very complete cooking mechanic that, in addition to enhancing your powers, serves to include many local dishes.

A Mariachi Legends There are still 27 days left to raise money on Kickstarter, where you will find much more information and beautiful images of this 2D metroidvania with an air of Blasphemous and Guacamelee! Developing para Switch y PC.