Winkelhuis’s disappointment lies mainly in the local political parties in Haaksbergen. Both Team DAP and Nieuw Haaksbergen voted yesterday in favor of salt extraction in the municipality. “If you look at Groningen, you hear that the local population has had too little say in gas extraction. Here they had something to say, here they were allowed to think something about it. But then you don’t take that role, that’s understandable. not me”.