Taylor Swift has managed to bring an entire legion of fans around the world to her feet, but most importantly, she has also done so with the music industry.

After sweeping the tour, triumphing in the theaters with a… cineconcert? and turn the tables with the rights to her music, the Tejano diva only had one milestone left to achieve: becoming a billionaire. She has already achieved it.

When your concert tour counts towards a country’s GDP. Neither the Rollings, nor Madonna, nor Bruce Springsteen have managed to make the financial results of her tours as relevant as Taylor Swift has achieved with her last tour ‘The Eras Tour’. According to Bloomberg estimates, the turnover that the artist generated from her last tour of the United States is greater than $1.08 billion in total.

This figure exceeds the GDP of some countries and, in fact, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia mentioned it in its economic report for its contribution to the economic boost that came with its tour of the city. It is estimated that Taylor Swift would be contributing about $5.4 billion to the GDP of the United States, doing her bit to stop the country’s fall into recession.

A success worth billions. Taylor Swift’s career has not been a smooth sailing. The artist has had to face the music and streaming industry. However, the intelligence with which the artist has acted, avoiding the obstacles of both industries, has caused her fortune to grow like foam to exceed $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. This represents an increase of 360 million dollars compared to June of this same year.

The true merit of this milestone is that Taylor Swift is the first to rise above billions of dollars based solely on her work as a songwriter, and as a result of the proceeds from her concerts and shows, not being the result of parallel investments. .

Taylor Swift is 100% music. The 33-year-old pop queen is not the only music superstar who has a billion-dollar fortune. The closest and most comparable case could be Rihanna, who according to Forbes’ list of self-made millionaires, ranks 20th on the list with a fortune of 1.4 billion.

The main difference between them, however, is that the Barbadian singer has not released an album since 2016 and her fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, her lucrative luxury fashion brand that she created 50:50 with the French fashion giant of LVMH luxury by Bernard Arnault, becoming part of the Sephora catalogue. A year after its creation, Rihanna’s cosmetics firm was already generating $500 million annually.