If you are one of those who worry about your security and that of your data when browsing and using online commerce or streaming services, it never hurts to have greater protection than that offered by simple antivirus. It’s just what Surfshark VPN offers in any of its three plans, and you have them all with discounts of up to 80% and gift subscription months.

You may already be clear about what a VPN is for, but just in case, or in case there are some threats that it can cover that have not crossed your mind, we will tell you that, in addition to offering you more anonymous browsing, thanks to the system for Since your IP pretends to be in other locations, a VPN can protect you from many other threats, such as:

He Spoofing, which is that technique by which scammers send emails or redirect to sites practically identical to the legitimate ones, but they change a letter in the domain of the URL, or the email, making us think that we are clicking on links without danger. He Fishing: Cybercriminals pose as legitimate acquaintances and contacts, inciting us to click on links or voluntarily transfer our data. They can also try to deceive us in a scam with gift cards, with which they try to get us to buy cards in which we will put funds that they then steal. He Ransomware In all its varieties, it is another threat to which we must be attentive. With it, attackers can take control of our equipment or our data, asking us for a ransom for releasing it. He Spyware It usually installs software on our computer with which it spies on our browsing habits with various intentions. We can also suffer online investment fraud, with promises of high returns on the purchase of cryptocurrencies or such as those of the Nigerian Letters, with which we are promised a large sum of money, for an inheritance, or for another type of operation. in exchange for a “minimum” advance of money for the expenses involved in said operation.





With Surfshark VPN, and especially with its two superior plans, we will have these threats covered, in addition to being safe from possible blocking and persecution by telecommunications companies.

These plans have enhanced security, with antivirus, protection in our browsing thanks to much greater anonymity, and alerts against any security breach in our equipment. Here, Surfshark gives you all the details about the threats to watch out for and how to be prepared for them.

Plus, Surshark VPN is on sale. For a limited time, when you subscribe to your plan, you will enjoy up to 86% y up to 5 months free depending on which one you choose. Furthermore, with the free trial month With money back guaranteed, we can be sure that this service is exactly what we are looking for.





These are the three plans available and this is what you save with them with this offer:

Surfshark VPN Starter

Surfshark VPN Starter It is the most basic plan, ideal for those who only want a VPN. This plan now has a 86% discount y 3 months gift subscription, which leaves us at 1.99 euros per month plus taxes, (53.73 euros per year plus taxes instead of 55.64 euros). To enjoy the offer you must subscribe by a period of two years.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Surfshark VPN One

The most balanced option in relation to performance and price is Surfshark VPN One, which includes the VPN as well as an antivirus, security alerts and private browsing. Now we have it at a price of 2.69 euros per month plus taxes. The offer is also for those who subscribe for a period of two yearsand includes 4 months gift. The price per year remains at 75.32 euros plus taxes, with an 85% discount on the usual price.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Surfshark VPN One+

Finally, the most complete option is found in Surfshark VPN One+, a plan that includes Incogni in addition to all the services of the intermediate plan. Thus, with it we will have spam control and data tracking and deletion in addition to the VPN, the antivirus and the rest of the features, with a price of 3.99 euros per month plus taxes, with 5 free months includedwhen contracting 2 years of service: we get 29 months for about 115.71 euros plus taxes. The discount is 80% on the 92.17 euros per year (plus taxes).

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | surfshark

In Xataka Selection | You still have time to save up to 86% and get up to 5 months of free subscription to Surfshark VPN for Black Friday

In Xataka | Who and how decides what news Google hides due to the right to be forgotten