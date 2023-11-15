Suara.com – El Rumi was one of the artists who watched Coldplay’s concert entitled Music of the Spheres World Tour which was held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Wednesday (15/11/2023) evening. This can be seen on his Instagram account @elelrumi.

El Rumi re-uploaded a photo of Chris Martin walking barefoot or wearing shoes around the West Setia Budi Reservoir. El Rumi confirmed that he was present at the Chris Martin Cs concert.

“See you tonight, Bro Chris!” wrote El Rumi, quoted by Suara.com from his Instagram, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

El Rumi’s upload

El Rumi even uploaded a photo of himself at GBK.

Previously, El Rumi and his older brother Al Ghazali watched a Coldplay concert in London.

For your information, the Coldplay concert will start at 21.00 WIB. Before the Coldplay concert starts, the audience will be treated to a performance by Rahmania Astrini who opens the concert for the singer of the song Fix You at 20.00 WIB.