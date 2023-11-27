The live-action adaptation of Naruto for the cinema continues, Lionsgate has already found a screenwriter for the film.

It seemed like it had been cancelled, but good things take a long time to come. After it was revealed in 2015 that Lionsgate had a director for a live-action Naruto movie, silence surrounded the project until a few days ago. 8 years have passed without news, but Lionsgate keep working on it and have already signed the screenwriter for the live-action Naruto movie. The project is moving forward, and its story will be written by Tasha Huo.

As reported by Variety, Tasha Huo has been chosen to adapt Naruto to the big screen, as will happen with The Legend of Zelda. Huo has already worked on adaptations like this, since she has been the in charge of the script of Red Sonja (Sonia Roja), a film based on a comic that is scheduled for release in 2024, and is also the one leads the new Tomb Raider animated series. Now, you will have to do the same work with the manga Masashi Kishimotowith a feature film of which it is known which arc it will adapt.

There are no details yet about the plot, much less a projected date or actors involved. However, the confirmation of this signing is good news, as it means that the project is moving forward. Now, it remains to be seen what the final result will be like when it hits theaters in a few years. Five Nights at Freddy’s spent many years on the bench until finding the right story to be transferred to the cinema, and finally it was able to arrive, sweeping the box office since last October. Will the Naruto movie do just as well?

