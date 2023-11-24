Tremble, Super Sonic, because you already have an enemy at your level. SEGA releases the first official illustration of Super Eggman, or Super Robotnik.

For decades, we have been able to see What happens to Sonic when he collects all the Chaos Emeralds?. The blue hedgehog turns into a Super Sonic who, recently, acquired an additional transformation known as Super Sonic 2 or Hyper Sonic. SEGA was not enough with the surprise of the last DLC of Sonic Frontiers and, now, he has gone one step further, he has taught Super Eggmano Super Robotnik.

Yes, the quintessential villain of the saga now also has a forma “Super Saiyan”who also captains the December page of the official 2023 Sonic calendar. The official illustration shared by the company shows Super Sonic in the foreground about to confront Super Eggman, with a gem embedded in his chest and with a mustache taken to its maximum expression. And the only hair that could grow and turn blonde was that.

Although it is official, this does not mean that we will see Super Eggman or Super Robotnik in future hedgehog video games. This SEGA illustration is part of an initiative in which they seek to place two of the Sonic characters with original and different costumes. Something that is unrelated to games, although It can be used to see the reception it has among fans and experiment later.

At the moment, with Sonic Frontiers already finished and Sonic Superstars recently released, the future looks to that Sonic Dream Team which does not come out on consoles, and some other possible surprise for 2024. And you, would you like to experience the Super duel between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik (Eggman)? If you want download SEGA 2023 calendar page with this illustrationyou can click here.

Fuente