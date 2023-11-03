The remake for Nintendo Switch leaves Peach’s murky secret that Super Mario RPG has been hiding for decades unresolved.

It premiered on Super Nintendo in 1996 and, this year, it revives by total surprise with new graphics and completely renewed. Super Mario RPG para Nintendo Switch premieres on November 17 of this year with a remake that seems to have perfectly rescued its essence, and its references? There’s a Super Mario RPG secret quite cloudy which involves Peachand what does it take almost 30 years without resolution.

In the original game, it was possible to access the Princess Peach’s room (or Toadstool). The most nosy among you might discover that there was a hidden object in the room if you interacted with the space between the fireplace and the wall, above the blue cushioned chair. When doing so, Mario found an object called “Toadstool’s ???”.

I found it, but I couldn’t get it. If she found him at the beginning of the game, Grandmaone of the characters of the Toad court, entered instantly to take Mario out and give him a mushroom if he stopped bothering. If you go further, with Peach on the teamshe herself acted so that it could not be seen, scolding the plumber for gossiping.

You can see this last case in the video below:

Nobody knows what object it is, but this wink could have ulterior motives if we look at the original version. In Japan, the object is named as “Pichi no XXX”and that has been unleashing all kinds of speculation about it for years, since there are those who consider that it is a way of indicating that it is something mysterious, but also those who invite us to think that Peach’s secret in Super Mario RPG hid a adult joke.

The remake of Super Mario RPG keeps Peach’s secret also on Switch

We’ve already seen that the secret boss remains, although it seems there’s another, bigger surprise hidden about it. And what about Peach’s secret from the original Super Mario RPG, has it been resolved in the remake? Well no. Many media have been able to test the new version, in fact you can now read our final impressions of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, and it has been discovered that the mystery is still there.

Peach’s bedroom continues to hide the princess’s strangest secret, and what for some is also the darkest. Then you can watch in perfect HD in both English and Japanese:

Source 1 | Source 2